Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matson, Inc. (MATX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) will post sales of $431.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423 million to $442.07 million. Matson reported sales of $454.2 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matson will report full-year sales of $431.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business earned $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $147,662.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) traded down 2.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,975 shares. Matson has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

