Zacks: Brokerages Expect Markel Co. (MKL) to Post $6.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Markel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.73. Markel reported earnings of $5.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Markel will report full year earnings of $24.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.59 to $28.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Markel.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $3.88. Markel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) traded down 1.49% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $969.60. 28,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $970.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $925.39. Markel has a 12 month low of $811.05 and a 12 month high of $992.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Markel Co. (MKL) to Post $6.26 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-brokerages-expect-markel-co-mkl-to-post-6-26-eps.html.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.39, for a total value of $1,942,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,288,614.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 70.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,028,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markel (MKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.