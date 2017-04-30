Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lancaster Colony Corp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Lancaster Colony Corp. posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Corp. will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lancaster Colony Corp..

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company earned $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp. in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,849,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,012,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,743,000 after buying an additional 53,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. by 55.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) traded down 1.77% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,904 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.85. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52 week low of $107.29 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

About Lancaster Colony Corp.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

