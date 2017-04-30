Zacks: Brokerages Expect KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.42 Million

Brokerages predict that KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) will announce $75.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEYW Holding Corp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77 million. KEYW Holding Corp. reported sales of $73.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will report full-year sales of $75.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314 million to $471 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $488 million per share, with estimates ranging from $337 million to $570 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KEYW Holding Corp..

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. KEYW Holding Corp. had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW Holding Corp. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEYW Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on KEYW Holding Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW Holding Corp. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Willard sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $46,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly Dechello sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $45,680.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,144,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,439,000 after buying an additional 119,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 131,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) traded down 1.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 213,139 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company’s market capitalization is $382.74 million.

The KEYW Holding Corporation (KEYW) is a provider of cybersecurity, cyber superiority and geospatial intelligence solutions to the United States Government defense, intelligence and national security agencies, and commercial enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Government Solutions and Commercial Cyber Solutions.

