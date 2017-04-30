Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Plastics Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.63. Berry Plastics Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Plastics Group will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Plastics Group.

Berry Plastics Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Berry Plastics Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 192.84%. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Plastics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Berry Plastics Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Plastics Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Berry Plastics Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Plastics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

In other Berry Plastics Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $941,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $493,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Plastics Group during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Plastics Group by 133.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 437,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 249,610 shares during the last quarter. New Century Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Plastics Group during the third quarter valued at $912,000. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Plastics Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Berry Plastics Group during the third quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Berry Plastics Group (NYSE:BERY) traded up 0.31% on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 2,145,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. Berry Plastics Group has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

About Berry Plastics Group

Berry Plastics Group, Inc is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials.

