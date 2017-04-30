Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) will announce $244.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.2 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.7 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full-year sales of $244.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.1 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSM shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Versum Materials in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $33.00 price target on shares of Versum Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Versum Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 716.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,456,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,081,000 after buying an additional 3,910,242 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,065,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,056,000 after buying an additional 1,658,650 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 11,950.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,959,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,078,000 after buying an additional 2,935,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,676,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,850,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) traded down 2.08% during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 855,988 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. Versum Materials has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

