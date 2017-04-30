Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $771.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $771.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $812.8 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $762.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $771.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded down 1.17% on Friday, hitting $22.88. 1,770,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $6,271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 594,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 386.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 139,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 369,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

