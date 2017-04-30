Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $5.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 million to $30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.4 million per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 358.95% and a negative return on equity of 61.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other news, SVP Brett K. Haumann sold 13,576 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $427,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 61.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) traded down 0.79% on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 236,724 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The firm’s market cap is $2.13 billion.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

