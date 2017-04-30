Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradata Co. (TDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $531.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558 million and the lowest is $514.3 million. Teradata posted sales of $599 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $531.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.29 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director William S. Stavropoulos sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $101,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,294.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $26,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $869,425. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 2,865,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

