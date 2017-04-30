Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) to Post $3.17 EPS

Analysts expect O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for O'Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the highest is $3.24. O'Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $12.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $14.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O'Reilly Automotive.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.28. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $290.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.34.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 3.51% during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,743 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day moving average is $270.25. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $245.01 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,964,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brad W. Beckham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.11, for a total value of $2,160,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,244.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,188 shares of company stock worth $16,555,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 318.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

