Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post sales of $118.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.2 million and the highest is $126.42 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $96.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.3 million to $446.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $430.16 million to $446.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-northwest-bancshares-inc-nwbi-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-118-16-million.html.

In other news, EVP Gerald J. Ritzert sold 42,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $757,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $219,235.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,369,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,782,000 after buying an additional 807,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 775,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 34,605.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 401,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) traded down 1.82% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 655,646 shares. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.61%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.