Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (MGA) to Post $1.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.27. Magna International reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 5.67%. Magna International’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,775,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 34.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,483,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 641,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,926,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Magna International by 28.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 298,712 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Magna International by 19.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,070,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,862,000 after buying an additional 172,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) opened at 39.58 on Thursday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

