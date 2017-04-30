Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) will announce $17.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.82 million and the lowest is $17.5 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year sales of $17.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.4 million to $93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $109.3 million to $128.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lonestar Resources US.

LONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Lonestar Resources US from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) traded up 2.99% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,178 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $105.41 million.

In other Lonestar Resources US news, Director John H. Pinkerton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $568,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

