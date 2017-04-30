Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (FDX) to Announce $3.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95. FedEx posted earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $12.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. The firm earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) traded down 1.05% on Thursday, hitting $189.70. 1,377,452 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.14. FedEx has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $201.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total value of $864,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 25,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,002,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,549,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,829,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

