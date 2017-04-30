Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eni SpA (E) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eni SpA’s earnings. Eni SpA reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eni SpA will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eni SpA.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.38. Eni SpA had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 19.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on E shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eni SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eni SpA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eni SpA in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Eni SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eni SpA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eni SpA (E) to Announce $0.22 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-eni-spa-e-to-announce-0-22-eps-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Eni SpA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,865,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,609,000 after buying an additional 109,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eni SpA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eni SpA by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,009,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after buying an additional 182,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eni SpA by 23.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 559,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Eni SpA by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 392,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) traded down 1.85% on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 235,437 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.20 billion. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.8458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.69%. Eni SpA’s payout ratio is -20.45%.

Eni SpA Company Profile

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eni SpA (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eni SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.