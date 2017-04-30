Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Denny's Co. (DENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $128.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Denny's Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.53 million to $128.57 million. Denny's Co. posted sales of $124.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny's Co. will report full-year sales of $128.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.98 million to $527.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $536.94 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny's Co..

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. Denny's Co. had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Denny's Co. in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny's Co. by 15.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny's Co. during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Denny's Co. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) traded down 1.63% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 342,012 shares. The firm has a market cap of $898.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Denny's Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations.

