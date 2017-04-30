Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc (CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $946.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) will post $946.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $973 million and the lowest is $926.4 million. CME Group reported sales of $906.4 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $946.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.7 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 42.67%. The company earned $929 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CME Group from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) opened at 116.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. CME Group has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $721,456.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,060.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $378,123.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,702,964 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CME Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,017,000 after buying an additional 156,147 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in CME Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 743,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,676,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,026,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

