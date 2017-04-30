Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. Church & Dwight Co. reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co. will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight Co..

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business earned $896 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.23 million. Church & Dwight Co. had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Vetr downgraded Church & Dwight Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.83 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Church & Dwight Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Church & Dwight Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

In other news, VP Paul A. Siracusa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,250,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,475.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,400 shares of company stock worth $3,110,542. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 81.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co. by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,021 shares. Church & Dwight Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.43.

About Church & Dwight Co.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

