Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

BHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,870 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,614 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,664 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) traded down 1.46% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. 1,482,313 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The company’s market capitalization is $25.29 billion.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

