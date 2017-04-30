Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoNation, Inc. (AN) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.06. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.32%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.43. 1,356,077 shares of the company were exchanged. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $770,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $25,935.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,027.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,610 shares of company stock worth $19,844,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Force Capital Management LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

