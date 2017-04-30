Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.30. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.12 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.10%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-amag-to-announce-0-09-eps-updated.html.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) traded up 2.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 1,001,030 shares of the company traded hands. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $803.53 million.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.