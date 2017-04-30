Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.30. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.12 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.10%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.
AMAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) traded up 2.63% during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 1,001,030 shares of the company traded hands. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $803.53 million.
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.
