Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.42 Million

Analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NASDAQ:ADSW) will announce $341.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.56 million and the lowest is $337 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $341.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $352 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

ADSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,475,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,897,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,087,000.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NASDAQ:ADSW) traded up 0.21% on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 79,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company’s market cap is $2.09 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-advanced-disposal-services-inc-adsw-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-341-42-million.html.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.