Zacks: Atlantic American Co. (AAME) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Atlantic American an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) traded up 2.60% on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.61. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantic American worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry.

