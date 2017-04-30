Zacks: Analysts Set $0.20 Price Target for Directview Holding Com (DIRV)

Shares of Directview Holding Com (NASDAQ:DIRV) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $0.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Directview Holding Com an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Directview Holding Com (NASDAQ:DIRV) traded down 38.4615% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.0008. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,693,139 shares. Directview Holding Com has a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock’s market cap is $798235.19.

