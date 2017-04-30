Zacks: Analysts Expect WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WebMD Health Corp.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. WebMD Health Corp. reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WebMD Health Corp. will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WebMD Health Corp..

WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. WebMD Health Corp. had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. WebMD Health Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WebMD Health Corp. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised WebMD Health Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen and Company cut WebMD Health Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WebMD Health Corp. from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised WebMD Health Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WebMD Health Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,137,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,529,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,409,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 507,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after buying an additional 437,159 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WebMD Health Corp. during the third quarter valued at $22,560,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of WebMD Health Corp. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 421,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD) traded down 1.51% during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 537,048 shares. WebMD Health Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-analysts-expect-webmd-health-corp-wbmd-will-post-earnings-of-0-27-per-share.html.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WebMD Health Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WebMD Health Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.