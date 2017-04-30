Zacks: Analysts Expect Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scripps Networks Interactive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.14. Scripps Networks Interactive posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scripps Networks Interactive will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scripps Networks Interactive.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company earned $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.45 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scripps Networks Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scripps Networks Interactive from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Scripps Networks Interactive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) traded down 1.52% on Thursday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,861 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $83.42.

In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $7,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,920,645.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eva Scripps Attal sold 319,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $25,760,770.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,413,093 shares of company stock valued at $111,837,282. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after buying an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,927,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 406,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,449,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,329,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Scripps Networks Interactive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,322,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,373,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Scripps Networks Interactive

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

