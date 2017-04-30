Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (POOL) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Pool posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $445.20 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 59.21%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Mark W. Joslin sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $226,527.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wilson B. Sexton sold 16,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $1,911,751.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,466.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,012 shares of company stock worth $18,062,548 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pool by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $311,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) traded down 0.94% during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.43. 216,321 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pool has a 52 week low of $85.89 and a 52 week high of $121.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. The Company is a distributor of irrigation and landscape products in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 344 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, through its four distribution networks, including SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Products (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT).

