Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $745.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 1.78% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 609,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

