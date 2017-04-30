Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera Inc (NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $43.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.8 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.48 million. Natera posted sales of $61.9 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $43.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.3 million to $226.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $327.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.03 million to $351.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.82 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their price target on Natera from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Natera by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,099,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Natera by 133.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,332,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 1,333,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natera by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 156,182 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) opened at 9.05 on Friday. Natera has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company’s market cap is $477.59 million.

