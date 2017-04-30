Zacks: Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.4 Billion

Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $5.4 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.4 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $2.9 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $5.4 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.7 billion to $22.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Micron Technology from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen and Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,105,074 shares. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Micron Technology also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 25,027 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical volume of 11,516 put options.

In other news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,104,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,522,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 376,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,291.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,388 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,422.5% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

