Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $1.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-analysts-expect-ligand-pharmaceuticals-inc-lgnd-to-post-0-65-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,391 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.44. The company’s market cap is $2.20 billion.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,289.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $4,550,820 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.