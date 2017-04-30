Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.8 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 20.64%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Vetr cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.99 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

In related news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $104,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 569,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,980.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $186,282.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,682.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $372,820. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $412,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 25.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $2,346,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. 5,455,114 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.26.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

