Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business earned $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 110.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 485.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) traded down 1.70% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.89. 670,675 shares of the stock traded hands. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $126.02 and a one year high of $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

