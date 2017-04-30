Zacks: Analysts Expect Care.com Inc (CRCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) will report $42.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.29 million and the highest is $42.7 million. Care.com reported sales of $39.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year sales of $42.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.74 million to $172 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $183 million to $194.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Care.com had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on Care.com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Care.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 4,000 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 18,301 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $194,356.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,911.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,875 shares of company stock valued at $688,231 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Care.com during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Care.com by 143.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Care.com during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Care.com by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) traded down 1.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 150,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Care.com has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 million, a P/E ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 0.78.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

