Zacks: Analysts Expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BIO-TECHNE Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. BIO-TECHNE Corp reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BIO-TECHNE Corp.

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.74 million. BIO-TECHNE Corp had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,106 shares. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $91.45 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09.

About BIO-TECHNE Corp

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

