Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $22.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.6 billion and the highest is $22.48 billion. Anthem reported sales of $21.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $22.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.22 billion to $89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $90.58 billion to $94.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.83. Anthem had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business earned $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-analysts-expect-anthem-inc-antm-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-22-03-billion.html.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) opened at 177.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50. Anthem has a 52-week low of $114.85 and a 52-week high of $184.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $2,526,813.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 22,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $3,814,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,571. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Anthem by 90.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.