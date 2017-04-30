Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $22.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.6 billion and the highest is $22.48 billion. Anthem reported sales of $21.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $22.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.22 billion to $89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $90.58 billion to $94.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anthem.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.83. Anthem had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business earned $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.64.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) opened at 177.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50. Anthem has a 52-week low of $114.85 and a 52-week high of $184.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.
In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $2,526,813.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 22,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $3,814,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,571. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Anthem by 90.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.
