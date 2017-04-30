Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture Plc (ACN) to Post $1.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Accenture Plc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.56. Accenture Plc posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture Plc.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm earned $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Accenture Plc had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. Accenture Plc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Accenture Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) traded down 0.62% on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,948 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. Accenture Plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.85%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $81,751.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,824.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rowland sold 8,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $1,000,109.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,479.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,204 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,743 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,040,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,258,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,129,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,155,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,653,000 after buying an additional 72,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,044,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,178,000 after buying an additional 364,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,805,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,071,000 after buying an additional 67,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

