Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc (WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. WEX posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. WEX had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm earned $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on WEX from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.45.

Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,778 shares. WEX has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.90.

In other WEX news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $604,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,883,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

