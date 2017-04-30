Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tile Shop Holdings’ earnings. Tile Shop Holdings also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tile Shop Holdings.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm earned $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.41 million. Tile Shop Holdings had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) traded down 2.05% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,700 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $988.31 million, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 2.07. Tile Shop Holdings has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of Tile Shop Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

