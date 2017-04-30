Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). SPX Flow posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) traded down 3.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. 139,242 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.42 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 12.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after buying an additional 166,085 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter worth $473,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Alpine Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,687,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,086,000 after buying an additional 61,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining.

