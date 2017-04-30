Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ:SIGM) to report $39.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sigma Designs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.5 million. Sigma Designs reported sales of $53.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sigma Designs will report full year sales of $39.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184 million to $211.1 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $178.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.9 million to $204.2 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sigma Designs.

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Sigma Designs had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business earned $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sigma Designs in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Designs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sigma Designs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Designs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sigma Designs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In other news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 223,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,116,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 119,654 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Designs during the fourth quarter worth $15,289,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,800,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,773,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sigma Designs by 33.9% in the third quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,601,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 405,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 177,838 shares of the company were exchanged. Sigma Designs has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The stock’s market cap is $236.55 million.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc is a provider of global integrated semiconductor solutions. The Company offers media platforms for use in the home entertainment and home control markets. The Company sells its products into markets, including smart television, media connectivity, set-top box and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

