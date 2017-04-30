Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) to Announce $2.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to announce $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $223.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) traded up 0.49% during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.70. 1,041,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,218,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,514,000 after buying an additional 961,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,561,000 after buying an additional 195,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,715,000 after buying an additional 581,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,901,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,007,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,691,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

