Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. Mobileiron posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 125.66% and a negative net margin of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOBL shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) traded up 2.35% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 154,595 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s market cap is $324.72 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 190,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. North American Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 31.1% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 26,262.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

