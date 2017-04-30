Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MakeMyTrip Limited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). MakeMyTrip Limited reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MakeMyTrip Limited.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.39 million. MakeMyTrip Limited had a negative return on equity of 105.20% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip Limited in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,476,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,715,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) traded down 1.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,756 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.91 billion. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91.

About MakeMyTrip Limited

MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company in India. The Company’s services and products include air ticketing, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Its segments include Air ticketing, which provides the facility to book international and domestic air tickets through an Internet-based platform; Hotels and packages, which provides holiday packages and hotel reservations through an Internet-based platform, call-centers and branch offices, and Others, which include advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its Internet Web-sites, income from sale of rail and bus tickets and income from facilitating Website access to a travel insurance company.

