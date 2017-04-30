Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business earned $726 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a $40.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,263 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

