Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juno Therapeutics Inc (JUNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) to report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juno Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Juno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juno Therapeutics.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 445.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Juno Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 409.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JUNO. Vetr lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. FBR & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-analysts-anticipate-juno-therapeutics-inc-juno-will-announce-earnings-of-0-66-per-share-updated.html.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) traded up 1.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,110 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,993,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,380,000 after buying an additional 478,044 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 340.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 443,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,721,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,061,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,518,000 after buying an additional 213,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juno Therapeutics (JUNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juno Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juno Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.