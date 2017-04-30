Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juno Therapeutics Inc (JUNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JUNO) to report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juno Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Juno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juno Therapeutics.
Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 445.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Juno Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 409.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JUNO. Vetr lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc cut their price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. FBR & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Juno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.
Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) traded up 1.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,110 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.48 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $49.72.
In other Juno Therapeutics news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,993,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,380,000 after buying an additional 478,044 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 340.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 443,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,721,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,061,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,518,000 after buying an additional 213,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
About Juno Therapeutics
Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.
