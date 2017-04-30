Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) will post $9.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum Corp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.9 million. Evolution Petroleum Corp reported sales of $5.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corp will report full-year sales of $9.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.3 million to $36.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $44.9 million to $50.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum Corp.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

EPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 322,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,570,000.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM) traded down 0.62% on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 94,333 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $261.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Evolution Petroleum Corp

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

