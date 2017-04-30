Equities analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) to post $21.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.17 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $22.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year sales of $21.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.84 million to $90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $84.68 million to $89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-analysts-anticipate-corenergy-infrastructure-trust-inc-corr-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-21-65-million.html.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) opened at 36.48 on Friday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $433.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 170.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.