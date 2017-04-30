Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Core-Mark Holding Company posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark Holding Company.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Core-Mark Holding Company had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company earned $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Core-Mark Holding Company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens set a $49.00 target price on shares of Core-Mark Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark Holding Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) traded down 2.34% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 167,288 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. Core-Mark Holding Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Core-Mark Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/zacks-analysts-anticipate-core-mark-holding-company-inc-core-will-post-earnings-of-0-19-per-share-updated.html.

In other news, VP Christopher L. Walsh sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $55,111.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,805.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 174,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 59,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 30.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company by 14.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Holding Company Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services to over 36,500 customer locations across the United States and Canada through over 30 distribution centers. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.