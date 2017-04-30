Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $810.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.98 million and the highest is $815.4 million. Brinker International posted sales of $881.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $810.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.2 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $810.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on Brinker International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) opened at 44.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

In related news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,749.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $136,604.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $639,039. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brinker International by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Brinker International by 90.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 337,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 340,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 314,479 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brinker International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

